Raj govt approves DA hike for employees, pensioners in 5th pay commission

The Gehlot government had earlier increased the dearness allowance to the employees under the 7th Pay Commission

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Employees and pensioners working under the Fifth Pay Commission in Rajasthan will get an increased dearness allowance from January 2023.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal in this regard, an official statement said.

According to the proposal, an increase in the rate of dearness allowance has been approved for state employees and pensioners working under the Fifth Pay Commission and Rajasthan Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 1998.

From January 1, 2023, the rate of dearness allowance will be increased from 396 per cent to 412 per cent to such state employees and pensioners. From January 2023 to March 2023, the amount will be deposited in the general provident fund account of the concerned employees. While the pensioners will get the increased dearness allowance in cash.

Gehlot has approved the proposal of the Finance Department for this. The statement said that personnel and pensioners working under the Fifth Pay Commission will benefit from this decision of the Chief Minister.

In October 2022, the rates of dearness allowance were revised for the state employees working under the 5th and 6th pay commissions. Under the 5th Pay Commission, the dearness allowance was increased from 381 to 396 per cent. While the dearness allowance was increased from 203 to 212 per cent under the 6th Pay Commission.

The Gehlot government had earlier increased the dearness allowance to the employees under the 7th Pay Commission.

Topics :Dearness AllowanceRajasthan governmentPensionsPay Commission

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

