Home / India News / 8 injured as wedding pandal collapses due to heavy rain in MP's Damoh

8 injured as wedding pandal collapses due to heavy rain in MP's Damoh

According to doctors at district Hospital, one person was in a critical state and was referred to Jabalpur, the condition of others was stable

ANI
Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 10:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Around eight people were attending a wedding function were injured when a pandal collapsed due to heavy rain and gusty wind in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh on Sunday night, the police said.

One of them said to have sustained serious injures and has been referred to Jabalpur for treatment, they said.

According to officials, around 7-8 people got injured after a wedding pandal collapsed in Damoh last night due to heavy rain and wind. The injured were sent to district hospital for treatment.

According to doctors at district Hospital, one person was in a critical state and was referred to Jabalpur, the condition of others was stable.

"Around 7-8 people were brought here for treatment. The condition of one was critical, and has been referred to Jabalpur. Other injured people are stable," Dr Amit Kumar told ANI.

More details awaited.

Also Read

Case against 3 BJP workers for throwing ink on education officer in MP

MP Cabinet approves establishment, upgradation of 184 health institutions

Madhya Pradesh govt issues security alert to ensure peace, communal harmony

NIA busts ISIS-linked terror module in Madhya Pradesh; 3 arrested

MP govt to offer posts of Dy SP to Olympics, Asian Games medallists: CM

J&K's Ramban administration orders closure of schools due to heavy rains

PM Modi, India represent lynchpin in Prez Biden's strategy in Asia: Report

In a first, investments have been made in all 75 districts of state: UP CM

Flood situation in Assam improves gradually; 272,000 people still affected

Top headlines: Monsoon on track, India to start FTA talks with SACU

Topics :Madhya Pradeshheavy rainsAccident

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story