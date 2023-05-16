Rajasthan facing power crisis due to failure of state govt: Union minister

Union Minister of State for Power Krishan Pal Singh on Tuesday said that the people of Rajasthan are facing a power crisis due to the failure of the state government.

He said that there is no shortage of electricity in the country as in the neighbouring state Haryana, 24 hours electricity is being made available in the villages and cities.

"The production of electricity in the country is double its consumption. There is no shortage of electricity. The centre is ready to provide as much electricity as Rajasthan wants, but due to the failure of the state government, the people of Rajasthan are facing a power crisis," the minister told reporters here.

He was here to take part in an 'unemployment fair' under which 71,000 appointment letters in different government departments were given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing.

"In the neighbouring state of Haryana, 24-hour electricity is available in the villages and cities. Then why is the crisis in Rajasthan only? That is because the management of your government is not good," the minister said.

He said that the state government needs to improve and worry about the farmers and poor people in the village.

Hitting out at paper leaks of government recruitment exams in the state, the Union minister said that the way papers have been leaked 18 times in the state, no action has been taken till date.

"The government should get the CBI inquiry done. Such a government has no right to remain in power even for a moment. The future of unemployed youth is being played with. This government is running on the mercy of God," he said.