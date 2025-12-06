Rajasthan first state to digitise 100% of voter rolls under SIR: Official

Rajasthan on Saturday completed 100 per cent digitisation of its electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), becoming the first state in the country to do so, Chief Electoral Officer Navin Mahajan said.
He said that coordinated effort and meticulous execution by BLOs, assistant staff, supervisors, district election officers and other staff engaged in the exercise were behind this success.
"Rajasthan now also leads the country in voter mapping, with more than 97 per cent of the mapping work completed. As a result, only 3 per cent of voters will need to furnish documents during the claims-objections phase," he said.
On average, he said, only about 30 voters per booth will be required to submit documents.
He said high-quality mapping has made the SIR process simpler, more transparent and greatly reduced repeated verification for voters.
Mahajan said that the dedication of field staff, especially BLOs and panchayat-level employees, was central to this achievement.
He said the success reflects not just statistical progress but the collective spirit that enabled the state to set a new benchmark.
The chief electoral officer said that the draft electoral roll will be published on December 16, adding that claims and objections can be filed from December 16 to January 15, 2026.
Hearings, verification and decisions on claims and objections will be conducted from December 16 to February 7, 2026. The final electoral roll will be published on February 14, 2026, the officer said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
