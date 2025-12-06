Ram temple's foundation, its construction key moments in my life: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday termed the laying of the foundation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, its construction and the recent hoisting of the "Dharamdhwaj" as an "important moment" in his life.

He also asserted that the BJP will be winning the 2027 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, and its preparations are underway.

Responding to queries at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi on Saturday, Adityanath said, "I am the first Chief Minister to have served for such a long time in a large state like Uttar Pradesh." He said that it is also associated with him that after working for 5 years, the people have elected them again, which has happened for the first time.

"Our government worked from 2017 to 2022, and in 2022, we won again with a thumping majority and formed the government," Adityanath said and added that preparations to win the 2027 assembly elections are on. When asked to list one of his works, which he would term a masterstroke, Adityanath said, "When the tenure is long, the achievements associated with you are also big." Elaborating further, Adityanath said that it is like asking the followers of Sanatan Dharma to name one festival they like; they won't be able to name just one, be it Holi, Ram Navami, Rakshabandhan, Diwali, Krishna Janmashtami, or Chhath.

He also said that similarly, if someone in India asks to name one great personality who is memorable for us, it will be difficult, because many great personalities have come during this long period, everyone has contributed something, "but still, it is a challenge for me to name just one event." "However, it was an important moment in my life, when in Ayodhya, after a span of 500 years, the foundation of the Ram temple was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and the hoisting of the "Dharamdhwaj" on the temple by the Prime Minister," Adityanath said.

He added, "These three events in sequence, and in these three events, I was the only person whose three generations were completely associated with the (temple) movement." When asked to comment on a slogan doing rounds during the Ram Mandir movement, "abhi ayodhya kee baaree hai, Kashi, Mathura baakee hai", Adityanath said, "We will reach all the places, and we have reached. Any community should have pride in its heritage, and in that direction, all these efforts have started. "We are grateful to the Supreme Court, which gave a unanimous judgment after going through the facts and evidence presented. This is the biggest victory of India's democracy, that everybody accepted the judgment of the Supreme Court," he said.