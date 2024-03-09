Home / India News / Rajasthan fuel station operators to begin two-day strike on March 10

Rajasthan fuel station operators to begin two-day strike on March 10

The symbolic strike will begin from 6.00 am on March 10 and will continue till 6.00 am on March 12, according to Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association

As part of the strike, petroleum dealers in the state will neither buy nor sell any fuel. They will also hold a demonstration in the city on Monday, the association said | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 7:45 PM IST
Fuel pump stations in Rajasthan will remain shut for two days starting Sunday as the state petroleum dealers association has called for a strike demanding a reduction in value-added tax (VAT) levied on petrol and diesel.

The symbolic strike will begin from 6.00 am on March 10 and will continue till 6.00 am on March 12, according to Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association.

"The Rajasthan government has not reduced VAT on petrol and diesel despite the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Oil companies have also not increased dealer commissions for the last seven. To press for the demands, a strike has been called," Association's President Rajendra Singh Bhati said.

As part of the strike, petroleum dealers in the state will neither buy nor sell any fuel. They will also hold a demonstration in the city on Monday, the association said.

Topics :rajasthanFuelPetrol pumpdiesel

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

