Cabinet approves Rs 5,452 cr metro line from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City



It will be a standard gauge line of 1435 mm (5 ft 8.5 inches) and entirely elevated. A spur from Basai village will also be constructed to provide connectivity to the depot.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval for the metro connectivity project from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City in Gurugram, with a spur to Dwarka Expressway on Tuesday. This project will cover a distance of 28.50 km and include 27 stations along the route.



Details of the Project In the announcement, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs shared details, planning and budget for the Metro Connectivity project.



The completion of the entire project is scheduled within four years from the date of sanction, and the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Ltd. (HMRTC) will be responsible for its implementation. The main corridor, from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City, will span 26.65 km and have 26 stations.



Cost and funding The HMRTC will be established as a 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Government of India and the Government of Haryana.



The project will be financed through loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the World Bank (WB). The estimated cost for this section is Rs 5,452.72 crore. The government of India will contribute Rs 896.19 crore, the government of Haryana will contribute Rs 1,432.49 crore, the local bodies (otherwise known as HUDA) will contribute Rs 300 crore, the pass through assistance (PTA) in the form of a loan will be Rs 2,688.57 crore, and Rs 135.47 crore will be provided through public-private partnership (PPP) for lifts and escalators.

Benefits of the project

Currently, there is no metro line in old Gurugram, and this new line aims to connect new Gurugram with old Gurugram. The network will also connect with the New Delhi Railway Station and provide future connectivity to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.



The population of Gurugram is around 2.5 million, and this metro connectivity will greatly benefit the residents. Additionally, it is expected to contribute to overall economic development in the area.



It will be connected to the railway station near sector-5, the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) at sector-22, and the yellow line station at HUDA City Centre. Currently, the two metro lines in Gurugram are the ‘Yellow Line’ and the ‘Rapid Metro’. Cumulatively, the daily riderships is nearly 1.3 million. The new metro line will provide a multi-modal connectivity in Gurugram.

Industry support



The industry has extended its support for the project as soon as it was announced.



Mohit Jain, the managing director of Krisumi Corporation asaid, "The approval of the metro expansion project, connecting HUDA City Center to Cyber City, by the union cabinet signifies a noteworthy achievement in the advancement of Gurugram. This progressive step holds great promise, particularly for the real estate industry surrounding the Dwarka Expressway and New Gurgaon, as it is poised to receive a substantial enhancement in infrastructure." Currently, 90 per cent of the required land is owned by the government, and the remaining 10 per cent is privately owned. The process of shifting utilities has already commenced, and efforts have been made to secure funding from the World Bank and the European Investment Bank. The tendering process for the project is currently underway.



Pradeep Aggarwal, the founder and chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd. also commended the project's significance for the country and its potential. He added, "Over the past few years, the Central Peripheral Road along Dwarka Expressway has witnessed remarkable growth. With the completion of Dwarka Expressway nearing its final stages and the announcement of metro connectivity, the demand for residential properties is expected to witness a further surge from both end users and investors alike."

He said, "Metro extension from HUDA City Center to Cyber City received approval from the union cabinet could be termed as a remarkable step towards Gurugram's growth. This development holds tremendous potential, particularly for the real estate sector around the Dwarka Expressway and New Gurgaon, as it will receive a significant infrastructure boost. The commencement of this metro connectivity will create numerous investment opportunities and generate employment, thereby fostering growth in the real estate sector of Gurugram. It will interconnect the various areas of the city like a beautifully crafted garland, leading to the overall development of Gurugram, with a particular focus on New Gurugram and the surrounding locations along the Dwarka Expressway. This positive step is expected to drive progress and development in the entire Gurugram region, benefitting residents, businesses, and the economy as a whole."