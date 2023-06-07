Days after the Balasore train tragedy took place in Odisha on June 2 involving a triple train crash, the Indian Railways has released helpline numbers to help locate relatives, who were affected in the accident.

According to media reports, people can dial 139-Indian Railways Helpline and BMC Helpline-18003450061/1929 to locate their relatives affected in the Odisha Rail accident.

Apart from the helpline number shared by the Indian Railways, the Ministry of Railways on its Twitter profile has also shared some other helpline numbers, including Howrah, Kharagpur, Balasore, Shalimar, and Santragachi.



In order to facilitate the families of those who are still searching for their missing relatives in the unfortunate Rail accident in Bahanaga, Odisha, Please visit the links given here: — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 5, 2023 On June 5, the Railways ministry with support from the Odisha government also shared a few links and wrote, In order to facilitate the families of those who are still searching for their missing relatives in the unfortunate Rail accident in Bahanaga, Odisha, Please visit the links."

According to a report, the family members/relatives/friends and well-wishers of the passengers affected in this unfortunate accident can identify using the link of photos of the deceased, lists of passengers admitted in different hospitals, and also about unidentified bodies using the following details:

Link of Photos of the Deceased in Tragic Bahanaga Rail Accident in Odisha:

Link of Lists-of-Passengers-Undergoing-Treatment-in-Different-Hospitals:

Link of Unidentified persons under treatment at SCB Cuttack:

As per reports, the Railway helpline number is working round the clock in order to connect the families/relatives of passengers affected in the triple accident.

288 people lost their lives and over 1,000 were injured in a triple train crash on Friday in Odisha's Balasore district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the accident site to take stock of the situation.