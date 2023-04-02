Home / India News / Rajasthan govt approves proposal to set up 3 new medical colleges in state

Rajasthan govt approves proposal to set up 3 new medical colleges in state

Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 4:43 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday approved a proposal to set up three new medical colleges in the state, an official statement said.

It informed that the three new medical colleges will be established in Pratapgarh, Jalore and Rajsamand.

As per an official statement, each medical college will be constructed at the cost of Rs 250 crores.

"The state government is working towards strengthening basic medical services and providing better medical facilities to the general public," Gehlot said.

The statement added that Rs 75 crore would be spent for necessary equipment, furniture and books in these colleges.

"With this decision of CM Gehlot, the health infrastructure in the state will be strengthened," read the statement.

"Students will not have to go far to study medicine," CM said.

During the budget 2023-24, the Government announced to set up three new medical colleges in Pratapgarh, Jalore and Rajsamand.

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

