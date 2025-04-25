Court orders Medha Patkar's release hours after arrest in defamation case

A Delhi court on Friday ordered the release of social activist Medha Patkar, hours after her arrest in connection with a defamation case.

Additional Sessions Judge Vipin Kharb directed her release after her counsel submitted that she would comply with the order and furnish the bond, Bar and Bench reported.

ALSO READ: Medha Patkar arrested in 24-yr-old defamation case filed by Delhi LG Saxena Patkar was taken into custody for failing to comply with a court order to furnish a probation bond and pay a ₹1 lakh fine in a 24-year-old defamation case filed against her by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

Earlier this month, Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh had convicted the 70-year-old activist and granted her probation on the condition of good conduct, paired with a ₹1 lakh fine. However, her absence from the hearing on April 23 and failure to meet the court's directives led to the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against her.

What is the case against her?

The defamation case dates back to the year 2000 and stems from remarks allegedly made by Medha Patkar, in which she referred to Vinai Kumar Saxena as a “coward” and accused him of involvement in hawala transactions and of acting against the interests of the people of Gujarat. In May 2024, a magistrate held that her remarks were defamatory and aimed at damaging Saxena’s public image.

Patkar, a social activist who led the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA), has long opposed large-scale infrastructure projects such as the Sardar Sarovar Dam, arguing that they result in the displacement of tribal communities and the destruction of forest and agricultural land. Over the years, she has become widely known for her peaceful protests, including arrests, physical assaults, and prolonged hunger strikes, in her struggle against forced displacement and environmental harm.

