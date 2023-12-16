Home / India News / Rajasthan govt orders formation of SIT to probe exam paper leak cases

Rajasthan govt orders formation of SIT to probe exam paper leak cases

The task force will work to combat organised crime in the state and play a crucial role in enforcing stringent measures against criminals, the statement added

SIT will meticulously examine each paper leak case
Press Trust of India Jaipur

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The home department of Rajasthan has directed the state's director general of police to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the recent recruitment exam paper leak cases, an official statement said on Saturday.

The directions were issued on the orders of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. At a meeting held on Friday, Sharma ordered the formation of the SIT, which will be headed by an ADG-rank official, it said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The SIT will meticulously examine each paper leak case which will contribute to the prevention of such incidents in the future, the statement added.

At the same time, the government will constitute an Anti-Gangster Task Force under an ADG-rank official, it said.

The task force will work to combat organised crime in the state and play a crucial role in enforcing stringent measures against criminals, the statement added.

Also Read

ED raids Rajasthan PCC president in paper leak case ahead of state polls

Paper stocks rally; Pakka, TNPL, Star, West Coast, JK Paper zoom up to 20%

Raj to bring Bill provisioning life imprisonment for recruitment paper leak

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

TMC ends sit-in as Guv commits to take up MGNREGA dues issue with Centre

India suffered immensely due to cross-border terrorism, says Amb Kamboj

Delhi retailer gets Rs 3,000 penalty for charging Rs 7 for paper carry bag

Legacy challenges of unsettled borders continue to engage us: Army chief

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: PM meets with beneficiaries of central schemes

Time has come for India to produce its own Bezos, Zuckerberg: Maha Guv

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rajasthan governmentrajasthanQuestion paper leak

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story