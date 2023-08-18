Rajasthan govt plans to allocate Rs 5,200 cr to strengthen road network

The Rajasthan government plans to allocate over Rs 5,200 crore to strengthen the road network in the state during this financial year.

“The state government has sanctioned around Rs 462 crore for 323 road projects, including development and repairs in urban and rural areas. These works will take place in various districts, including Dholpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Hanumangarh, Ajmer, and Sriganganagar,” a senior official said.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot laid the foundation stone for roads covering a length of 3,910 km, amounting to Rs 4,430 crore, and inaugurated roads and bridges spanning 383 km, valued at Rs 387 crore.

"These works are being done as per the announcement made in the Budget of 2023-24, in which it was stated for road development works in each district," said a senior state government official.

The official said that during the fiscal year 2021-22, road projects covering a total distance of 1,926 km in each district, costing Rs 1,948 crore, were approved, and almost all of them had been completed. In 2022-23, roads totaling 2,846 km in each district, with an investment of Rs 3,133 crore, were sanctioned. Of these, 2,110 km of road work on long stretches have been completed, and the remaining projects will be concluded soon.

"With these road development works, all districts will progress uniformly on the path of development. The road development works will strengthen the facilities of education, health, transport, etc., and the interconnectivity of districts will become better," said a state government official.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Gehlot inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 153 road projects on Thursday.

While speaking on the occasion, Gehlot emphasised that the state was establishing a network of high-quality roads for safe and smooth travel.

The chief minister said that due to the extensive investment opportunities within the state, the government is committed to developing high-quality roads.

In this regard, several letters were dispatched to the Central Government, requesting the upgrade of 50 major state highways to national highways.

Gehlot highlighted that numerous areas in the state possess strong investment potential, and their connection to the national highway system will expedite industrial development, foster employment opportunities, and ultimately benefit the public.