Home / India News / Rajasthan govt plans to allocate Rs 5,200 cr to strengthen road network

Rajasthan govt plans to allocate Rs 5,200 cr to strengthen road network

The chief minister said that due to the extensive investment opportunities within the state, the government is committed to developing high-quality roads

Anil Sharma Jaipur
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government plans to allocate over Rs 5,200 crore to strengthen the road network in the state during this financial year.

“The state government has sanctioned around Rs 462 crore for 323 road projects, including development and repairs in urban and rural areas. These works will take place in various districts, including Dholpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Hanumangarh, Ajmer, and Sriganganagar,” a senior official said.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot laid the foundation stone for roads covering a length of 3,910 km, amounting to Rs 4,430 crore, and inaugurated roads and bridges spanning 383 km, valued at Rs 387 crore.

"These works are being done as per the announcement made in the Budget of 2023-24, in which it was stated for road development works in each district," said a senior state government official.

The official said that during the fiscal year 2021-22, road projects covering a total distance of 1,926 km in each district, costing Rs 1,948 crore, were approved, and almost all of them had been completed. In 2022-23, roads totaling 2,846 km in each district, with an investment of Rs 3,133 crore, were sanctioned. Of these, 2,110 km of road work on long stretches have been completed, and the remaining projects will be concluded soon.

"With these road development works, all districts will progress uniformly on the path of development. The road development works will strengthen the facilities of education, health, transport, etc., and the interconnectivity of districts will become better," said a state government official.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Gehlot inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 153 road projects on Thursday.

While speaking on the occasion, Gehlot emphasised that the state was establishing a network of high-quality roads for safe and smooth travel.

The chief minister said that due to the extensive investment opportunities within the state, the government is committed to developing high-quality roads. 

In this regard, several letters were dispatched to the Central Government, requesting the upgrade of 50 major state highways to national highways. 

Gehlot highlighted that numerous areas in the state possess strong investment potential, and their connection to the national highway system will expedite industrial development, foster employment opportunities, and ultimately benefit the public.

Also Read

OnePlus to cover over 25 cities in 'Road Trip - Futurebound' initiative

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

No govt jobs for people accused of sex crimes in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan polls: Protest over govt decision to ban student union polls

Rajasthan cabinet approves creation of 19 new districts, three divisions

Three killed in renewed violence following heavy gunfire at Kuki village

RS refers IPC, CrPC, Evidence bill replacements to Home Affairs committee

Nepal to export 10,000 Mw power to India in next 10 years: PM Prachanda

Nearly 12% of sitting Rajya Sabha MPs are billionaires, shows ADR data

India faces record low rains in August and threatening summer crops

Topics :rajasthanRajasthan governmentRoad construction

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story