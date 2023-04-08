Home / India News / Rajasthan govt to conduct camps to highlight public welfare, relief schemes

Rajasthan govt to conduct camps to highlight public welfare, relief schemes

The Rajasthan government will organise camps in urban wards and villages from April 24 to highlight its public welfare and inflation relief schemes, it said in a statement on Saturday

Jaipur
Rajasthan govt to conduct camps to highlight public welfare, relief schemes

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government will organise camps in urban wards and villages from April 24 to highlight its public welfare and inflation relief schemes, it said in a statement on Saturday.

Along with the 'Prashashan Shehro-Gaon Ke Sang' campaign, inflation relief camps will be organised in villages and cities from April 24 to June 30.

At the camps, the general public and the deprived sections will be linked to the schemes based on their eligibility.

The camps, which will be organised in 11,283 gram panchayats and 7,500 urban wards, will include special inflation relief camps.

Permanent inflation relief camps will also come up at 2,000 locations, including state-run hospitals, gas agencies, bus stands, major markets, shopping malls, government offices and public places.

On Saturday, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma held a meeting at the secretariat regarding the camps and gave necessary instructions on their conduct.

Topics :InflationRajasthan governmentAshok Gehlot

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 9:00 PM IST

Also Read

Implement Rajasthan govt's welfare schemes nationwide: Gehlot to PM

Rajasthan emerged as model state for public welfare schemes, says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget for FY24 on February 8

Rajasthan's public welfare schemes now talk of India, says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan govt working to uplift every section of society, says CM Gehlot

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to attend Spring Meetings of IMF-World Bank

PM Modi inaugurates slew of projects in Tamil Nadu, Telangana during visit

FM to embark on US tour from Monday, to attend World Bank Group, IMF meets

Oppn slams Amul's entry in Karnataka, calls it attemp to finish off Nandini

Tech can help reduce case pendency in courts, says Law Minister Rijiju

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story