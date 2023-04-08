Home / India News / FM to embark on US tour from Monday, to attend World Bank Group, IMF meets

She will also be attending the G20 meetings and other associated meetings, which are scheduled to take place from April 10 to April 16

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 9:21 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on an official visit to the US from April 10, where she will be attending the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

She will also be attending the G20 meetings and other associated meetings, which are scheduled to take place from April 10 to April 16.

The meetings will take place in the WBG and IMF headquarters in Washington DC.

The Spring Meetings will be attended by finance ministers and central bankers from across the world.

The Indian Finance Ministry delegation will be led by Sitharaman and officials from the ministry and RBI.

Some of the important engagements of the Finance Minister include Spring Meetings of IMF-WB, Hosting the Second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under India's G20 Presidency and G20-related side events, World Bank Development Committee and IMF Committee plenaries interaction with global economists and think-tanks, bilateral engagements with countries and international organisations as well as interaction with global business leaders and investors in roundtables.

Sitharaman and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will jointly chair the 2nd G20 FMCBG meeting on April 12-13, 2023.

Around 350 delegates from G20 members, 13 invitee countries, and various international and regional organisations will participate and engage in multilateral discussions centred around a broad spectrum of pressing global issues.

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

