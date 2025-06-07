Home / India News / Rajasthan govt to send 50,000 seniors on pilgrimage via AC trains

Rajasthan govt to send 50,000 seniors on pilgrimage via AC trains

Under the 'Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme', 50,000 senior citizens are being sent to 13 different pilgrimage sites by AC trains for the first time this year, CM Sharma said

Namo Bharat train
Senior citizens will travel to the pilgrimage sites of Rameswaram and Madurai in AC train | Image: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 6:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Friday that the Rajasthan government will send 50,000 senior citizens on pilgrimage by AC trains this year.

Sharma was speaking at the launch of the 'Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme 2025-26' here. He also flagged off the first AC 'Rajasthan Vahini Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train' under the scheme from Durgapura railway station, according to an official statement.

Senior citizens will travel to the pilgrimage sites of Rameswaram and Madurai in this train.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan to start registration process for animal insurance scheme

The Rajasthan government is making continuous efforts to improve the lives of senior citizens of the state. Under the 'Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme', 50,000 senior citizens are being sent to 13 different pilgrimage sites by AC trains for the first time this year, Sharma said.

Around 6,000 devotees were taken for 'darshan' of Lord Pashupatinath in Nepal by plane, he said.

The elderly are an important pillar of society, the chief minister said.

"Their experiences and ideals pave the way for us to move forward on the right path in life," he said.

Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot of work to promote the rich heritage of the country. His leadership is giving a new energy to the Sanatan culture in the country, Sharma said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bengaluru stampede: Activist lodges police complaint against Virat Kohli

'I'm not a chor, I didn't run': Vijay Mallya defends himself after 9 years

SC cancels bail of former Karnataka minister in BJP worker murder case

Justice Varma case: Can't lodge FIR due to judicial order, says Dhankhar

What did Modi govt do for middle class? NDA shares 11-year report card

Topics :rajasthanRajasthan governmentBhajanlal Sharmasenior citizens

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story