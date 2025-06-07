Rajasthan govt to send 50,000 seniors on pilgrimage via AC trains

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Friday that the Rajasthan government will send 50,000 senior citizens on pilgrimage by AC trains this year.

Sharma was speaking at the launch of the 'Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme 2025-26' here. He also flagged off the first AC 'Rajasthan Vahini Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train' under the scheme from Durgapura railway station, according to an official statement.

Senior citizens will travel to the pilgrimage sites of Rameswaram and Madurai in this train.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan to start registration process for animal insurance scheme

The Rajasthan government is making continuous efforts to improve the lives of senior citizens of the state. Under the 'Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme', 50,000 senior citizens are being sent to 13 different pilgrimage sites by AC trains for the first time this year, Sharma said.