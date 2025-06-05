Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajasthan to start registration process for animal insurance scheme

Rajasthan to start registration process for animal insurance scheme

The scheme, announced in the state's 2025 budget, aims to provide financial assistance in case of accidental death of livestock animals

Livestock, cows
Photo: Pexels

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Rajasthan’s animal husbandry department is planning to start the registration process for the animal insurance scheme Chief Minister Mangala Pashu Bima Yojana for 2025-26 (FY26) later this month, Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Devasthan minister Joraram Kumawat said. 
 
The scheme, announced in the state’s 2025 budget, aims to provide financial assistance in case of accidental death of livestock animals. 
 
According to Kumawat, as many as 42 lakh cows, buffaloes, sheep, goats and camels will be covered under the scheme. 
Topics : rajasthan Animals Insurance livestock insurance scheme Rajasthan government
