Rajasthan to start registration process for animal insurance scheme

Rajasthan’s animal husbandry department is planning to start the registration process for the animal insurance scheme Chief Minister Mangala Pashu Bima Yojana for 2025-26 (FY26) later this month, Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Devasthan minister Joraram Kumawat said.

The scheme, announced in the state’s 2025 budget, aims to provide financial assistance in case of accidental death of livestock animals.

According to Kumawat, as many as 42 lakh cows, buffaloes, sheep, goats and camels will be covered under the scheme.

While directing department officials to implement the scheme