Home / India News / Rajasthan HC dismisses PIL challenging swearing-in of deputy CMs

Rajasthan HC dismisses PIL challenging swearing-in of deputy CMs

A bench headed by Acting (designated) Chief Justice MM Srivastava held that there was no substantial material in the PIL and it was only a publicity stunt by the advocate

Divya Kumari (Photo: diyakumariofficial.com)
Press Trust of India Jaipur

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 7:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL challenging the "swearing-in" of Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as deputy chief ministers by claiming that the Constitution does not recognise this post.

Petitioner Om Prakash Solanki, a lawyer, had also sought cancellation of the appointments.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A bench headed by Acting (designated) Chief Justice MM Srivastava held that there was no substantial material in the PIL and it was only a publicity stunt by the advocate.

The court dismissed the PIL and also imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 to be paid by the petitioner to the state government.

The PIL was filed on December 16, a day after Kumari and Biarwa took oath along with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Also Read

Rajasthan elections: Lawyers stage strikes, file PIL against CM Gehlot

ASI may seek more time from court on Gynavapi survey report, say lawyers

Trump lawyers back in DC court over trial date in 2020 election case

Trump lawyers move insurrection lawsuit aiming to bar him from ballot

After 2016 attempt, no proposal yet to change names of high courts: Govt

UP CM urges cooperation as 500,000 devotees visit Ram temple on day one

India betting on Africa's rise, seeks to take ties to higher level: EAM

Day 2: Ayodhya chock-a-block as Ram Temple opens doors for public

Former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur to be awarded Bharat Ratna

RBI 'mute spectator', allowing banks to charge high interest rates: HC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rajasthan governmentrajasthanRajasthan High CourtLawyers

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story