Home / India News / Rajasthan plans to distribute scooters to 30,000 meritorious girl students

Rajasthan plans to distribute scooters to 30,000 meritorious girl students

According to the scheme, if all the girl students apply for an e-scooter, the state government will spend around Rs 390 crore on this in FY24

Anil Sharma Jaipur
Rajasthan plans to distribute scooters to 30,000 meritorious girl students

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 9:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The state government is planning to distribute scooters to 30,000 meritorious girl students of the state in order to motivate them to stick to education.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently approved the proposal to increase the number to 30,000 from 20,000 earlier.

Various voluntary organisations have reported one out of every five girls in the age group 15-16 dropped out of school in the state in 2019.

Now, girl students will have the option to take an electric scooter under two schemes -- the Kalibai Bheel Medhavi Chhatra Scooty Yojana and Devnarayan Scooty Yojana.

Girls must fill in the option of e-scooter while applying.

According to the scheme, if all the girl students apply for an e-scooter, the state government will spend around Rs 390 crore on this in FY24.

A state government official said in the Kalibai Bheel Medhavi Chhatra Scooty Yojana, 4,162 scooters will be given free to girl students of all categories by the Higher Education Department, 2,463 to girl students of scheduled castes who have passed Class 12 by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, 1,477 to girl students of the general category and economically weaker sections, etc.

The government is also planning to distribute smartphones with three-year free internet data to four million women in the first phase.

Topics :rajasthanScootersgirlsAshok Gehlot

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

Also Read

MoUs, LoIs worth Rs 10.4 trillion signed ahead of Rajasthan summit

Rajasthan govt to organise job fairs in every district: CM Ashok Gehlot

11-year-old Kerala girl develops unique eye scanning app that uses AI

Rajasthan govt implements new rural tourism scheme, promises jobs

Ashok Leyland appoints Shenu Agarwal as new managing director, CEO

IP College harassment: DU sets up committee to inquire into incident

Rajasthan BJP chief attacks Gehlot over handling of Jaipur blasts case

Samajwadi Party trying to unite 'Bahujan Samaj', says Akhilesh Yadav

UP govt proposes names of AMU VC, Nripendra Misra's son for MLC: Report

Nadda speaks to Bengal BJP chief over Ram Navami violence, NIA probe sought

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story