Rajasthan received 62.4 mm rain in May, highest for month in over 100 years

Rajasthan has received 62.4 mm rainfall in May this time, the highest for the month in the past over 100 years, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Rajasthan has received 62.4 mm rainfall in May this time, the highest for the month in the past over 100 years, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

The state generally receives an average of 13.6 mm of rainfall in May.

But this time, due to multiple western disturbances -- weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring unseasonal rainfall to northwest India -- and other reasons, it rained a total of 62.4 mm.

"This is the highest rainfall this month in the last 100 years," the meteorological department said.

Rajasthan recorded 71.9 mm of rainfall in May 1917.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms and rainfall in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on Friday.

Rainfall activity will increase on Saturday and Sunday and is likely to continue till June five and six. Temperatures are likely to increase from June 7 and 8, the department said.

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

