Rajasthan's five trainee sub-inspectors arrested for role in paper leak

Five trainee sub-inspectors, including two women, who had been detained earlier for questioning, were arrested on Sunday by the Special Operations Group (SOG) for their alleged involvement in a paper leak incident of the sub-inspector recruitment exam, officials said.

All five accused were produced before a court from where they were sent for police remand till September 7, they said.

According to an official statement, among the arrested trainees include Shobha Raika and her brother Devesh Raima. Both are children of former Rajasthan Public Service Commission member, Ramuram Raika.

Other three trainees include Manju Devi, Avinash Palsania and Vijendra Kumar, the statement read.