Over 40 mn women get maternity aid under PMMVY; drive till Aug 15: WCD

Over 4 crore women across India have received at least one installment of maternity benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), with total disbursements crossing ₹19,028 crore, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said on Monday.

The ministry, in a statement , called it a reflection of the government's "sustained commitment to maternal and child health" as it announced the extension of a special registration drive under the scheme till August 15.

The ongoing door-to-door campaign, led by Anganwadi and ASHA workers, aims to ensure that all eligible pregnant and lactating women are enrolled on time. "The campaign is not only about ensuring access to financial benefits but also about encouraging positive attitudes towards the girl child," the ministry said in its statement.

PMMVY, a centrally sponsored scheme under Mission Shakti's 'Samarthya' sub-scheme, provides partial wage compensation to mothers through direct benefit transfer (DBT). For the first child, a cash incentive of ₹5,000 is given in two installments, while for the second girl child, ₹6,000 is paid in a single installment after birth. To enhance efficiency and transparency, the scheme has been integrated with PMMVYSoft which is a digital platform launched in March 2023. This software uses Aadhaar-based authentication and NPCI verification to ensure that funds are directly transferred to the beneficiaries' Aadhaar-linked bank or post office accounts. The revamped portal also features an Integrated Grievance Module, a multilingual toll-free helpline (14408), Aadhaar-based biometric authentication using Facial Recognition System (FRS), and an automated due-list to identify and reach out to potential beneficiaries, the statement said.