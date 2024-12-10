Rally taken out in Manipur against AFSPA, killings of women, children

Hundreds of people took part in a rally in Manipur's capital Imphal on Tuesday to protest against the reimposition of AFSPA and the killings of six people, including three children, in Jiribam district by suspected Kuki militants last month.

The rally commenced from Thau ground area in Imphal West district and covered around 5 km before culminating at Khuman Lampak stadium.

Protesters held placards and raised slogans such as 'Do not obliterate Manipur' and 'Save Manipur', demanding the withdrawal of AFSPA.

The procession was jointly organised to mark Human Rights Day by All Manipur United Clubs Organisation, Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Manipur, All Manipur Women Voluntary Association, Committee on Human Rights and Manipur Students' Federation.

Woman demonstrator S Nirupama said, "On the occasion of Human Rights Day, we want to affirm that the people of Manipur stand strongly against the continued imposition of AFSPA in the state as well as against the killings of innocent women and children by Kuki and Zo militants. The Imphal valley and Naga areas have suffered much under AFSPA, which is a tool for killing civilians in the name of fighting militancy." Security in the capital was beefed up in view of the rally, and no untoward incident was reported during the procession, police said.

The Centre has recently reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Manipur's six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam.

The AFSPA gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers to search, arrest and open fire if they deem it necessary for the maintenance of public order.

Notably, violence escalated in the state following the recovery of the bodies of three women and three children in the Jiri and Barak rivers in November.

More than 250 people in Manipur have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.