Rajkot tragedy: Cong demands fire audit of game zones, malls in Maharashtra

Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad expressed shock over the death of children in the huge fire at a game zone in Rajkot

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

The Congress on Saturday demanded that the Maharashtra government conduct a fire safety audit of game zones and malls to prevent incidents like the Rajkot fire tragedy in Gujarat which claimed 22 lives.
Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad expressed shock over the death of children in the huge fire at a game zone in Rajkot.
"Just announcing compensation will not be enough. The Gujarat government needs to take strong measures to ensure the safety of the lives of people," the Congress leader said.
 
The Maharashtra government and the Mumbai municipal administration should conduct a fire safety audit of game zones and malls in the city and the rest of the state immediately, Gaikwad added.
At least 22 persons, including children, were killed in a massive fire that swept through a game zone teeming with people enjoying a summer vacation outing in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening, officials said.

First Published: May 25 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

Pune Porsche crash
