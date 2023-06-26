Rajnath Singh arrives in Jammu, to address national security conclave

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here for a day-long visit during which he will address a national security conclave before reviewing with senior BJP leaders the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

Accompanied by Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Singh was received at the airport by the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders, including MP Jugal Kishore and Jammu Mayor Rajinder Sharma, they said.

Shortly after his arrival, Singh drove to the University of Jammu, the venue of the security conclave -- organised to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government.

Around 1,500 special invitees, including defence experts, retired decorated army officers, academics, doctors and youth, are attending the conclave.

During the non-political event, the defence minister will share the "strong position" of India in defence and other matters concerning the nation's security and the safety of its citizens, Raina said on Sunday.

After addressing the conclave, the minister is scheduled to chair a meeting of senior BJP leaders at the party's Trikuta Nagar headquarters to review the prevailing political situation and also discuss organisational matters, he added.