Amit Shah expresses anguish over Odisha road accident that killed 12 people

Twelve members of a wedding party were killed and seven injured after their bus collided head-on with another in Odisha's Ganjam district

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Amit Shah, Union Home Minister (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 12:23 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed anguish over a road accident in Odisha that killed 12 people in a wedding party and said his thoughts are with the victims' family members.

Twelve members of a wedding party were killed and seven injured after their bus collided head-on with another in Odisha's Ganjam district.

"Anguished by the tragic road accident in Digapahandi (Odisha) that claimed precious lives. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with their family members. May the Almighty give them the strength to bear this. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah said in a tweet.

The accident occurred late on Sunday near the Digapahandi area on the Berhampur-Taptapani Road when the bus ferrying the wedding party collided with another passenger vehicle, Superintendent of Police (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M said.

The group was returning to Khandadeuli after attending a wedding ceremony in Berhampur when the accident occurred.

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 12:23 PM IST

