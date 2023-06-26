Home / India News / Mob attacks BSF outpost in Meghalaya's East Khasi, 5 injured: Officials

Mob attacks BSF outpost in Meghalaya's East Khasi, 5 injured: Officials

The incident took place around 10pm at Umsyiem village near Dawki town, 100 km south of the state capital, when a mob attacked the outpost, officials said on Monday

Press Trust of India Shillong
The officer said local police and senior BSF officials rushed to the spot to contain the situation. (File photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 12:27 PM IST
At least 5 persons, including 2 BSF personnel, were injured when villagers attacked a border outpost in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on Sunday night, officials said.

The incident took place around 10pm at Umsyiem village near Dawki town, 100 km south of the state capital, when a mob attacked the outpost, officials said on Monday.

BSF Meghalaya Frontier inspector general Pradip Kumar told PTI, In the last few days, we seized a huge number of items meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh and identified the smugglers. Due to this, they led a mob to attack the outpost forcing the BSF to retaliate by firing in the air.

At least 2 BSF personnel were injured when they were hit by stones pelted by the mob, he said, adding that some of the villagers tried to enter the outpost forcefully and they were pushed back.

In the incident, at least three villagers were also injured, according to eyewitnesses.

The incident took place when a vehicle with three occupants allegedly broke down near the outpost, the eyewitness told PTI.

This infuriated the BSF who accused the trio of being smugglers and charged them. The news of the attack spread and nearby villagers came to their rescue, he said.

The villagers also accused the BSF personnel of being drunk on duty, which was refuted by the IG.

All personnel at the border are strictly not allowed to drink, Kumar said.

The officer said local police and senior BSF officials rushed to the spot to contain the situation.

An inquiry has been instituted, Kumar informed.

Topics :MeghalayaBSFBSF jawanIndian ArmyIndian border

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 12:27 PM IST

