Home / India News / Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao leaves for visit to Solapur in Maharashtra

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao leaves for visit to Solapur in Maharashtra

After renaming the TRS as BRS in December last year, Rao, also known as KCR, has been making efforts to strengthen the party in neighbouring Maharashtra

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Ruling BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for a visit to Solapur in Maharashtra.

Rao, who was travelling by road in a massive convoy of about 600 vehicles, was accompanied by state ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and party senior leaders, an official release said.

During his two-day visit to Maharashtra, Rao would reportedly offer prayers at Lord Vitthal temple at Pandharpur town near Solapur and at Goddess Tulja Bhavani temple at Osmanabad and also attend an event where a popular leader from NCP would join the BRS.

After renaming the TRS as BRS in December last year, Rao, also known as KCR, has been making efforts to strengthen the party in neighbouring Maharashtra.

He has addressed public meetings at Nanded and other places in Maharashtra, highlighting his 'Telangana model' of development.

Several activists and leaders from NCP and other parties in Maharashtra joined the BRS during the last six months.

Also Read

Telangana needs to be wary of people nurturing dynastic rule, graft: PM

CM KCR announces Rs 10,000 per acre assistance for crop loss for farmers

Telangana celebrates state formation day, KCR launches 21-day fete

Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Hari Shankar Tiwari passes away at 90

K Chandrashekar Rao to skip PM Modi's programme in Telangana today

No discussion held on 'PM post' during Oppn meeting in Patna: Sharad Pawar

Moderate to heavy rain likely to occur in Mumbai today: BMC officials

Rain lashes several parts of Haryana, Punjab in 24 hours: Weather office

G20 events will boost tourism sector further in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Monsoon arrives in MP, IMD issues alert for heavy rains in some districts

Topics :TelanganaMaharashtraKCRChandrasekhar RaoTelangana govt

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story