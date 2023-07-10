Home / India News / Rajnath Singh discusses deepening of bilateral ties with Malaysian PM

Rajnath Singh discusses deepening of bilateral ties with Malaysian PM

Malaysia is among a handful of countries showing keen interest in procuring India's indigenously developed Tejas aircraft

Press Trust of India Kuala Lumpur
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday on a three-day visit aimed at further boosting bilateral defence and strategic ties.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 3:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim and held talks with his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan here on Monday and discussed ways to further deepen bilateral defence ties.

Singh arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday on a three-day visit aimed at further boosting bilateral defence and strategic ties.

"Called on the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mr @anwaribrahim in Kuala Lumpur. Deeply appreciate his positive approach and interest towards further deepening India-Malaysia bilateral relations," he tweeted.

"Had an excellent meeting with the Defence Minister of Malaysia, Mr. Mohamad Hasan in Kuala Lumpur today. We reviewed the diverse pillars of the extensive bilateral defence engagement and discussed the roadmap for the 4th Decade of India-Malaysia Defence Cooperation," he said.

The defence ministry in New Delhi said on Saturday that Singh and Hasan will review defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen the engagements.

"India and Malaysia have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region. The two democracies have a robust and multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security," the ministry said.

"Both the countries are committed to work under the vision of enhanced strategic partnership established during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia in 2015," it said.

Malaysia is among a handful of countries showing keen interest in procuring India's indigenously developed Tejas aircraft.

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

Also Read

Malaysia to take legal action against Meta over harmful content on Facebook

Malaysian PM Anwar faces crucial test of support in state polls next month

Odisha train accident: UK Foreign Secretary expresses condolences

Rajnath Singh to begin 3-day visit to Malaysia to deepen defence ties

ED, I-T raids on Mushrif: MVA slams BJP for unleashing 'fear politics'

HPCL recieves bids to lease part of Chhara LNG terminal on west coast

Evacuation of people around Yamuna once river touches 206-metre mark: CM

PM Modi speaks with senior ministers to take stock amid torrential rain

India's green hydrogen push and challenges, everything you need to know

Sawan 2023: Importance of the auspicious Sawan month for Hindu devotees

Topics :Rajnath SinghIndiabilateral tiesMalaysiadefence sector

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story