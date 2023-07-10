Home / India News / PM Modi speaks with senior ministers to take stock amid torrential rain

PM Modi speaks with senior ministers to take stock amid torrential rain

Local administrations, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected, the Prime Minister's Office said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Several rivers in north India, including the Yamuna in Delhi, are in spate. In cities and towns across the region, many roads and residential areas are submerged in knee-deep water, with the civic system unable to hold on in the face of record rains on Sunday | Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with senior ministers and officials and took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of the country, his office said on Monday.

Local administrations, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected, the Prime Minister's Office said.

"PM @narendramodi spoke to senior ministers and officials, and took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of India. Local administrations, NDRF and SDRF teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

Several rivers in north India, including the Yamuna in Delhi, are in spate. In cities and towns across the region, many roads and residential areas are submerged in knee-deep water, with the civic system unable to hold on in the face of record rains on Sunday.

Also Read

20 flights cancelled, 120 delayed at Delhi airport amid heavy rains

17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR

LIVE: PM Modi talks to ministers, officials to take stock amid heavy rains

Water, water everywhere: Waterlogging hits Delhi NCR; all you need to know

Delhi govt officials' off cancelled, CM asks them to be on field amid rains

India's green hydrogen push and challenges, everything you need to know

Sawan 2023: Importance of the auspicious Sawan month for Hindu devotees

Saddened by loss of lives due to rain, landslides in Himachal: Rahul

Cong moves HC over panchayat poll violence, seeks compensation for victims

Mumbai receives 31.17% of average annual rainfall this monsoon season

Topics :Narendra Modiheavy rainsMonsoon

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story