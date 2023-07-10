Sawan 2023: Importance of the auspicious Sawan month for Hindu devotees

Sawan Maas, which is also known as Sravana or Shravan, has already begun, and devotees of lord Shiva have started following the rituals leaving no stone unturned to please lord Shiva and seek his blessings.

This year the holy month of Sawan will start on July 4 and will continue till August 31, 2023. After 19 years, the Sawan month will be celebrated for two months, known as Adhik Hindu Maas, as per the Hindu calendar.

The festival holds special significance for Hindus, especially Hindu devotees. It is the best time to devote yourself to spiritual activities, fasting, and celebration for millions of Hindus all over the world.

Sawan 2023: Significance

This month is considered one of the most auspicious months of the year. During this period, devotees of lord Shiva observe fast on Monday to seek lord Shiva and Parvati's blessings.

It falls in the month of July and August, at the time of the arrival of the monsoon in India. The rain is believed to be the blessing of lord Shiva and the symbol of the renewal of life.

Unmarried women observe the fast or Mangala Gauri Vrat each Tuesday during the Sawan month. Some females also observe Solah Somwar Vrat to get the desired husband and seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

Why is Sawan month so auspicious?

According to Hindu scriptures, during Samudra Manthan, lord Shiva drank all the poison sufficient to destroy the whole world. Lord Shiva saved the world by drinking all the poison and holding it in his throat. That is why, he is also known as Neelkanth. Thereafter, all the deities and demons offered Ganga Jal to lord Shiva to reduce the effect of poison.

This whole incident took place in the Sawan month, which is why people from different places bring Ganga Jal and offer it to lord Shiva.

Puja rituals during Sawan The Puja rituals may vary from culture to culture. But here are some of the basic rules and rituals, during Sawan month: