Home / India News / Rajnath Singh inaugurates first all-girls sainik school in Mathura

Rajnath Singh inaugurates first all-girls sainik school in Mathura

Singh had, in 2019, approved admission of girl children to sainik schools from academic session 2021-22 in a phased manner

"Samvid Gurukulam Girls Sainik School is a beacon of light for girls who aspire to join the Armed Forces and serve the motherland," Rajnath said. (Photo: Rajnath Singh/X)
Press Trust of India Mathura

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 10:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated the first all-girls sainik school at Vrindavan and termed it as a beacon of light for girls who aspire to join the armed forces and protect the motherland.

According to the defence ministry, Samvid Gurukulam Girls Sainik School, the first all-girls sainik school with a strength of about 870 students, has been inaugurated under the initiative of establishing 100 new sainik schools in partnership with NGOs/private/state government schools in all states/Union territories.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

These are in addition to the existing 33 sainik schools already functioning under the erstwhile pattern, the ministry said in a statement.

"Samvid Gurukulam Girls Sainik School is a beacon of light for girls who aspire to join the Armed Forces and serve the motherland. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has given women their rightful place in the Armed Forces, which was neglected for years," the defence minister said on the occasion.

"They (girls) have the right to protect the nation just like their male counterparts. It was a golden moment in the history of women empowerment when we approved the admission of girls to sainik schools. Today, our women are not only flying fighter jets, they are also securing the borders," he said.

Singh had, in 2019, approved admission of girl children to sainik schools from academic session 2021-22 in a phased manner. The decision was taken following the success of the pilot project started by the defence ministry in Sainik School Chhingchhip in Mizoram.

The objectives behind the vision of setting up of 100 new sainik schools are to provide quality education to the students in tune with the National Education Policy 2020 and give them better career opportunities, including joining the armed forces, the statement said.

It also gives an opportunity to the private sector to work hand-in-hand with the government towards nation building by refining today's youth to become responsible citizens of tomorrow, it said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior officials of the state government were among those present during the inauguration of Samvid Gurukulam Girls Sainik School, Vrindavan.

Also Read

Defence minister clears setting up of 23 Sainik Schools in partnership mode

Mathura train accident: What caused train to derail, climb onto platform?

Leopard spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm, team deployed to capture big cat

PM Modi, Murmu condoles deaths of 9 army jawans killed in Ladakh accident

Several persons injured as fire breaks out at fireworks market in Mathura

India's January minimum temperature likely to be above normal: IMD

Andhra to launch second phase of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha tomorrow

Senior national wrestling camps to commence in Patiala, Sonepat from Feb 9

Not appropriate to respond to criticism on my judgement: CJI on Article 370

Truckers protest against new 'hit and run' provision in Maha, Chhattisgarh

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rajnath SinghDefence ministerSainik schoolsWomen as jawansMathura

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story