India will fight terror with methods Pakistan 'can't imagine': Rajnath

India will use “every method” to fight terrorism, including options "that Pakistan cannot even think of", said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.

Speaking to naval personnel aboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa, Singh said the "dangerous game" of terrorism Pakistan has pursued against India since Independence is over. "We will use every method against terrorism that Pakistan can think of, but we will not hesitate to use those methods also which Pakistan cannot even think of."

He called Operation Sindoor a frontal assault against terrorism, referring to the target military operation India carried out earlier in May. After terrorists killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam on April 22, India conducted coordinated missile strikes during the night of May 6–7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Uproot 'nurseries of terrorism': Rajnath Singh to Pakistan

Singh urged Pakistan to dismantle the terror infrastructure within its territory. "It would be in Pakistan's interest to uproot 'nurseries of terrorism' operating on its soil," he said. He warned that India reserves the right to act against terrorists. "Anti-India activities are being carried out openly from Pakistani soil. India is completely free to carry out any kind of operation against terrorists, both on this side and the other side of the border and sea," he said.

"Today, the whole world is acknowledging India's right to protect its citizens against terrorism. Today, no power in the world can stop India from doing this work," he stated.

Rajnath praises Indian Navy

Commending the Indian Navy for its role in Operation Sindoor, Singh said, "The Indian Navy has impressed every Indian with its silent service. By remaining silent, the Indian Navy succeeded in keeping the Pakistani army tied down."

He noted that while the Indian Air Force struck terror bases across the border, the Navy’s strategic presence in the Arabian Sea ensured the Pakistani Navy remained confined to its own waters.

India halted military action 'on our own terms': Rajnath Singh

On the scale and impact of the operation, Singh stated, "Our strike was so powerful that Pakistan began pleading with the entire world to stop India." He added that the armed forces acted with " speed, depth, and clarity" in neutralising terrorist threats and dismantling their infrastructure.

Operation Sindoor not only sent a clear message to terrorists but also to their patrons who nurture them, Singh said, noting that India halted its military action "on our own terms".

(With inputs from agencies)