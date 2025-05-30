NDA makes history as first batch of 17 Female Cadets graduates; know more

On Thursday, May 29, 2025, the first group of 17 female cadets graduated from the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, making history for women in the Indian armed forces. The academy, which prepares cadets for the Army, Navy, and Air Force, hosted the 148th NDA course graduation ceremony, in which around 339 cadets received their degrees.

First batch of 17 female cadets’ graduates from NDA

The reviewing officer for the Passing out Parade (POP) was Gen. V K Singh, the current governor of Mizoram and a former Army Chief. Udayveer Negi, the academy cadet captain, led the 148th course's parade.

At the Khetrpal Parade Ground of the tri-service training academy in Khadakwasla, which is referred to as the "cradle of leadership," the cadets passed the "Antim Pag”.

After a Supreme Court order in 2021, the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) permitted women to apply to the defence academy, and the first group of female cadets enrolled in the NDA's 148th course in 2022.

All about the cadets who graduated from the Defence Academy

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), located in Delhi, awarded degrees to 339 cadets in total. 84 of the cadets received a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree, 85 received a Computer Science degree, 59 received a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree, and 111 received a BTech degree.

The Science stream's top spot was earned by Cadet Lucky Kumar. Division Cadet Captain Shreeti Daksh, one of the 17 female cadets, placed first in the Arts stream, while Battalion Cadet Captain Prince Kumar Singh Kushwah led the Computer Science stream. In the BTech stream, Udayveer Singh Negi, the Academy Cadet Captain, came out on top.

Historic moment for the ‘First batch of female cadets’

Gen Singh stated at the event, “Today is also a uniquely significant day in the history of the academy as the first batch of female cadets pass out from the NDA. This marks a historic milestone in our collective journey towards greater inclusivity and empowerment".

"These young women are the inevitable symbol of 'Naari Shakti', embodying not just women’s development but women-led development. I envision a future, not far from now, that one of these young women may rise to the highest of roles in the service they go to,” he added.

The event's chief guest, Prof. Poonam Tandon, vice chancellor of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, congratulated all of the cadets on reaching this significant milestone.