'Operation Shield' mock drill in 5 states on May 31: Check key details

Security agencies are gearing up to conduct the second phase of the civil defence mock drill named ‘Operation Shield’, scheduled for Saturday (May 31). This exercise follows the first drill held on May 7, just hours before Operation Sindoor was launched.

'Operation Shield' mock drill: Date and time

According to a government press release issued on Thursday, the mock drill will commence at 5 pm on May 31 across several districts bordering Pakistan. The exercise aims to bolster preparedness in vulnerable regions near the Line of Control, particularly in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Mock drill in India: Addressing previous shortcomings

ALSO READ: Mock drill conducted in villages near Tarapur Atomic Power Station The notice highlighted that the first exercise revealed critical gaps in readiness, prompting the need for ‘Operation Shield’ to address these issues and “augment the Civil Defence preparedness against the hostile attack”.

Umesh Sharma, civil defence assistant director general, said in the release: “It is requested to plan and organise the Civil Defence Exercise 'Operation Shield' on May 31 at 5 pm onwards (the exact time may be suited as per local convenience) by involving all local administration and stakeholders. An action taken report in this regard may be shared with this directorate.”

Who will take part in the mock drill?

The drill will involve a range of participants, including civil defence wardens, volunteers from local administration, and youth groups like NCC, NSS, NYKS, and Bharat Scouts & Guides. These participants will help implement key civil defence measures against potential threats such as enemy aircraft, drones, and missile attacks.

Key activities during the mock drill

During the exercise, authorities will:

Also Read

-Activate hotlines between Air Force and Civil Defence control rooms (RCDCC/ SCDCC/ TCDCCs)

-Test air raid sirens and emergency communication networks

-Enforce blackout measures in adjoining civilian areas, except for emergency or critical services

Why was the mock drill postponed earlier?

ALSO READ: 'Disappointed': Tharoor on Colombia's stand on Pak deaths after Op Sindoor Although initially planned for Thursday, the drill was deferred due to administrative reasons. The urgency to conduct these exercises follows the 22 April terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people lost their lives.

What to expect during the mock drill?

These exercises are designed to identify strengths and weaknesses in emergency responses, simulating scenarios such as coordinated terror strikes and missile attacks.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed participants to rehearse:

-Silent recall of volunteers and wardens

-Simulated air raids involving enemy drones and aircraft

-Activation of air raid sirens and emergency communication systems

-Full blackout procedures near vital installations

-Mass casualty and evacuation drills, including the movement of 20 civilians from a mock military drone strike site

-Blood donation mobilisation to meet potential medical emergencies

-Simulated military operations, including the de-induction and redeployment of Border Wing Home Guards alongside Indian Army units

Participants will include state disaster response teams, local police, fire services, medical personnel, and civil defence volunteers.

Public advisory during mock drills

Residents in affected areas are advised to:

-Follow official updates and instructions

-Remain calm and avoid panic, even during sirens or blackouts

-Comply with directions from police, civil defence officials, or authorised volunteers

-Steer clear of restricted or cordoned-off areas

-Keep an emergency kit ready with water, a flashlight, and first-aid supplies

This planned exercise is part of ongoing efforts to ensure robust emergency preparedness across vulnerable regions.

(With agency inputs)