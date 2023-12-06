Home / India News / Rajput community calls for Rajasthan Bandh over murder of Karni Sena chief

Rajput community calls for Rajasthan Bandh over murder of Karni Sena chief

The Chief of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday by unidentified bike-borne criminals

ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 11:11 AM IST
The Rajput community on Wednesday called for a state wide bandh over the murder of Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

The Chief of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday by unidentified bike-borne criminals.

Calling out for immediate action in the case, Bhawani Singh Kalvi, son of Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi, said that the crowd will keep on increasing unless there is a positive result in nabbing those responsible. Urging all party leaders to stand in solidarity, Kalvi said that the incident is above political parties and each one of us is expecting the government to take swift action in the case.

Slamming the Rajasthan Governement over the incident, protester Kalyan Singh Jadhav said "The incident is very unfortunate and it is a tight slap on the government of Rajasthan. We will continue the protest unless we get justice and the culprits are punished".

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla shared a video of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and claimed that the security of the victim was reduced by the Gehlot Government.

"Congress has a caretaker government in place right now. BJP government is not in office. Also security of the said victim was reduced by Gehlot", Poonawalla claimed in a post on X.

Taking potshots on the outgoing Ashok Gehlot Government in Rajasthan over the murder of Karni Sena Chief, BJP leader Diya Kumari said that it is a complete intelligence failure.

"...He was murdered yesterday. The entire state of Rajasthan is stunned and sad...This was avoidable. There is Congress government in Rajasthan. He was continuously receiving threats and he had sought enhanced security but it wasn't done. This was the responsibility of the State Government but we know their attitude. Law & order is zero in Rajasthan. What has happened is wrong...The matter should be taken up in fast track court and they should be given the strictest of punishments...This was planned, it didn't happen overnight...Was the State Government sleeping? Didn't they know about it? This means that this is a complete intelligence & law and order failure", BJP leader Diya Kumari said.

On the other hand, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari blamed the newly elected BJP Government over the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

"I strongly condemn the incident but if this is the beginning of BJP then what will happen next?", Congress' Pramod Tiwari said.

However, Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra informed that raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants. "Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and one of his bodyguards were shot. An accused accompanying the killers was also shot, who has died. Raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants...We spoke to the Haryana DG and assistance has been sought. Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the murder, they will be arrested soon," Rajasthan DGP said.

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 11:11 AM IST

