Home / India News / Pro-Khalistan separatist Pannun threatens attack on Parliament on Dec 13

Pro-Khalistan separatist Pannun threatens attack on Parliament on Dec 13

In a video, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun featured a poster of Afzal Guru, who was convicted for 2001 Parliament attack, with the caption 'Delhi Banega Khalistan'

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is pictured in his office (Photo: PTI)
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 10:09 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Pro-Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued a threat to attack the Indian Parliament on or before December 13, coinciding with the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, according to media reports. Pannun threat comes amid the winter session of Parliament in India, which will run till December 22.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This news comes days after the US released a report claiming they had thwarted an assassination attempt on Pannun by India earlier this year. Pannun, in response, released a video featuring the image of Afzal Guru, who was convicted for 2001 Parliament attack and hanged in 2013, with the caption "Delhi Banega Khalistan" (Delhi will become Khalistan). Pannun gloated over India's alleged failed attempt at an assassination before declaring that he would attack the Indian Parliament on or before December 13.

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Pannun is a dual citizen of the United States and Canada. He is the head of US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a group that Pannun founded in 2007. India outlawed the group and it is currently wanted by Indian probe agencies. Pannun is a lawyer by profession and comes from Punjab's Amritsar district.

He first made headlines in 2018, when he launched a "referendum" to "liberate Punjab currently occupied by India." Following this, India banned the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). In 2020, Pannun was declared a terrorist.

ALSO READ: Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

US foiled plot to kill Pannun on American soil

In November, the Financial Times (FT) reported that US authorities had foiled a plot to assassinate Pannun and issued a warning to the Indian government. This led to some strained ties between the two nations, especially after Canadian President Justin Trudeau had accused the Indian government of the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June. India denied President Trudeau's claims.

ALSO READ:US foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Pannun on American soil

Following the report from the US, India's anti-terror agency accused Pannun of warning Sikhs not to fly on Air India from November 19, suggesting that they might get killed, on social media. The National Investigation Agency booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for this threat. He was also booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act that deal with planning a terrorist act and being a member of a terrorist organisation.

Also Read

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Has the fallout from the Pannun incident really been capped?

TMS Ep571: Local job quotas, Gaza, China, exchange-related stocks, Pannun

Indictment of Indian in US for plot to kill a 'matter of concern': MEA

US foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Pannun on American soil, reports FT

Travellers may now be able to buy onions, atta at major metro stations

Michaung weakens, to transform into well-marked low pressure in 6 hours

Weapons, war-like stores recovered by forces in Manipur's Churachandpur

LIVE: ZPM's Lalduhoma to meet Mizoram Guv today to stake claim to form govt

RS to continue discussion on country's economy on Day 3 of Winter Session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gurpatwant Singh PannunPro-Khalistan terroristsKhalistan movementKhalistan issueParliament attacksBS Web Reportsseparatist leadersUS India relations Sikhs in AmericaSikhs

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story