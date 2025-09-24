Home / India News / Rajya Sabha polls for 4 J-K seats vacant since 2021 on Oct 24: EC

Rajya Sabha polls for 4 J-K seats vacant since 2021 on Oct 24: EC

Rajya Sabha bypoll to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of AAP member from Punjab Sanjeev Arora will also be held on October 24

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
The counting of votes will take place in the evening of October 24, an hour after polling concludes.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 2:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Biennial elections to fill four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir, which have been lying vacant since 2021, will be held on October 24, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Separately, Rajya Sabha bypoll to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of AAP member from Punjab Sanjeev Arora will also be held on October 24.

He had resigned following his election to the Punjab assembly. His Rajya Sabha term was to otherwise end on April 9, 2028.

The Rajya Sabha elections for the four Jammu and Kashmir seats are being held nearly a year after the assembly polls were held in the union territory.

MLAs elect Rajya Sabha members of their respective states.

The union territory has been unrepresented in the Upper House of Parliament since February 15, 2021, the day when Ghulam Nabi Azad and Nazir Ahmed Laway finished their term.

Two other members, Fayaz Ahmed Mir and Shamsheer Singh Manhas, had completed their term on February 10, the same year.

While announcing the schedule, the EC said that the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, four sitting members of the Rajya Sabha representing the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir will be deemed to have been elected to fill the seats allocated to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

All four seats were lying vacant since the expiration of the term of the sitting members due to the non-availability of the required electorate to conduct the elections at the time of occurrence of the vacancies.

After the constitution of the State Legislative Assembly of UT of Jammu and Kashmir, there is a required electorate to conduct the Biennial Elections, it noted.

The counting of votes will take place in the evening of October 24, an hour after polling concludes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Art enriches cultural heritage, fosters sensitivity in society: Prez Murmu

Online auction of gifts received, proceeds to go for Namami Gange: PM Modi

Actor Sonu Sood appears before ED in betting app linked PMLA case

LIVE news updates: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, deputies to tour flood-hit Marathwada

Delhi HC quashes NHAI notice mandating CLAT-PG score for lawyer recruitment

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaRajya Sabha electionsRajya Sabha

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story