Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon amid Oppn protest over Manipur

Soon after the listed papers were tabled in the House, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed anguish over repeated disruptions of the proceedings in the House on the "same issue"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till noon amid protest by opposition parties demanding discussion on the Manipur issue in the House.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled in the House, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed anguish over repeated disruptions of the proceedings in the House on the "same issue".

He said a short-duration discussion on the issue was scheduled the previous day, but it could not take place.

Dhankhar also did not approve 60 notices for taking up discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha which allows for suspension of the day's business to debate on any issue suggested by a member.

Meanwhile, opposition members started raising slogans.

Around 11.25 am, the Chair adjourn House proceedings till noon.

Topics :Rajya SabhaParliamentOpposition

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 1:21 PM IST

