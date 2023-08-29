Raksha Bandhan 2023: Shubh Muhurat, Time, How and Why to Celebrate

Every day is delightful when spent with your brother or sister, even though there can never be just one day to celebrate the bond that two siblings share. It is difficult to describe the warmth and pure love in the relationship, but in Indian culture, we have festivals to cherish and celebrate all human relationships. One of these festivals is the auspicious Raksha Bandhan festival, which will be celebrated in India on August 30 and 31 with great enthusiasm.

This year, the festival is celebrated over two days, causing some confusion regarding the best time to tie a Rakhi. Every sister wishes to secure a Rakhi to her brother on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates love and happiness.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Shubh Muhurat and Time This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30 and 31. Drik Panchang asserts that the two dates are associated with Bhadra Kaal, a time when rituals related to Raksha Bandhan should not be performed. Rakhi can, therefore, be tied on these two dates. The Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Kaal end time is at 9:01 pm on August 30.

Accordingly, you can perform customs from this time. The Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha will begin at 6:31 p.m. and run until 8:11 p.m. on August 30. The Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:31 p.m. this year. The Poornima Tithi (Full Moon) begins on August 30 at 10:58 am and finishes on August 31 at 7:05 am.

Why is Raksha Bandhan celebrated?

Raksha Bandhan holds a great deal of importance for Hindus. One of the legends related with this celebration begins from the inspiring Mahabharata.

As per the mythology, Lord Krishna incidentally cut his finger on the Sudarshan Chakra. Draupadi saw this and, to stop the bleeding, tore a piece of cloth from her saree and tied it to the wound. Lord Krishna, got emotional and vowed to safeguard her for eternity. When the Kauravas attempted to shame Draupadi in front of the royal court of Hastinapur, he fulfilled this promise.

How is Raksha Bandhan celebrated? In Hindu culture, the Rakhi has acquired symbolic significance. It focuses on the importance of the connection between siblings. Additionally, the married women are encouraged to attend the ceremony at their parents' homes during the festival.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with varied ceremonies nationwide. The customs start with sisters taking aarti of their siblings, putting tilak on their foreheads, tying a Rakhi on their wrists, offering a sweet, and trading gifts. Consequently, the siblings vow to safeguard and value their sisters. These days, siblings additionally purchase Rakhis that signify their extraordinary bond.