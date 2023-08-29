Home / India News / Shweta Sharda, the winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023: Details inside

Shweta Sharda, the winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023: Details inside

The Miss Diva Universe pageant was organised in Mumbai on Sunday. India's Shweta Sharda will compete in the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador later this year

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Shweta Sharda, the winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 7:11 PM IST
At the Miss Diva pageant that took place on Sunday in Mumbai, Shweta Sharda won the title of Miss Diva Universe 2023. Shweta will now represent India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, which will be held in El Salvador in November later this year. 

The Miss Diva Universe show was held in Mumbai on Sunday and Delhi's Sonal Kukreja emerged as Miss Diva Supranational 2023 and Karnataka's Trisha Shetty wound up as the runner- up of Miss Diva Universe 2023. At the 12th Miss Supranational competition, Kukreja will be India's representative. 

The winner of the Miss Diva Universe, Shweta Sharda wore a gold and brown sparkling thigh-high cut outfit for the grand finale of the occasion. She got emotional as her name was declared as the winner and last winner Divita Rai crowned her.

Who is the new Miss Diva Universe?

Shweta Sharda was born in Chandigarh, but at the age of 16 she moved to Mumbai. According to Femina Beauty Pageants, Sharda battled during her initial years in the city because of monetary difficulties.

She finished her schooling under the CBSE board and is right now finishing her graduation from the Indira National Open College.

A 22 year old, Sharda has appeared in a number of dance reality shows in addition to the beauty pageant, such as Jhalak Dikhlaja, Dance India Dance (DID), Dance+ and Dance Deewane. The diva filled in as a choreographer in Jhalak Dikhlaja.

Miss Diva Universe 2023: Additionals 

The show's appointed judge panel included famous designers Abhishek Sharma and Nikita Mhaisalkar, photographer Jatin Kampani, ruling Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, gifted actor Pratik Gandhi, an amazing Srinidhi Shetty, and the ageless excellence Sangeeta Bijlani.

Before being crowned as successors, Divita Rai (Miss Diva Universe 2022) and Pragnya Ayyagari (Miss Supranational India 2022) took an emotional final walk.

Topics :Miss UniverseIndian citizenChandigarh

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 7:11 PM IST

