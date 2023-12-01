Ram Karan Yadav takes charge as general manager of Central Railway

Senior railway official Ram Karan Yadav has been appointed as the general manager of the Central Railway (CR).

Yadav, a 1986 batch Indian Railways Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer, took charge of the office on Friday, the Central Railway stated in a release.

Before joining the Central Railway, Yadav was the director general of the Indian Railways Institute of Civil Engineering (IRICEN) Pune.

The senior officer has replaced Naresh Lalwani, who retired from the post on Thursday.

Yadav graduated in civil engineering with honours from IIT Roorkee in 1985 and joined the Railways in March 1988. He also earned an M.Tech (Soil Mechanics & Foundation Engineering) from IIT Delhi in 1987.

Yadav has served in various posts in the Western, North Eastern, Central and Eastern divisions of the Railways apart from working with IRICEN Pune, Rail Indian Technical and Economic Service (RITES) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.