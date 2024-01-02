Ram Lalla idol by Arun Yogiraj selected for Ayodhya temple; details here

Days after the idol of Lord Ram Lalla for 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) was finalised by the temple trust in Ayodhya, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said the idol carved by Karnataka's renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj will adore the grand Ram temple.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Joshi said, "The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalised. The idol of Lord Rama, carved by renowned sculptor of our country Yogiraj Arun, will be installed in Ayodhya."

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also expressed joy on social media, congratulating sculptor Arun Yogiraj and expressing pride in the selection of Lord Ram's idol for installation in Ram Mandir.

"The idol of Lord Rama sculpted by the sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru has been selected for installation in the magnificent Sri Rama Mandir of Ayodhya, which has doubled the pride and happiness of the entire Rama devotees of the state. Heartfelt congratulations to 'Shilpi @yogiraj_arun'."

Yogiraj, on the other hand, said he had not received any official communication about the idol. "I am not sure whether my work has been selected but I came to know about it only through the media, where BJP leaders spoke," he added.

Who is Arun Yogiraj?

Arun Yogiraj started his journey of sculpting at a young age and was heavily inspired by his father, Yogiraj, as well as his grandfather, Basavanna Shilpi. Although he pursued a degree in MBA for a brief period and worked in the corporate sector, Arun's passion for the world of sculpture led him back into the art form in 2008.

Since then, his artistry has grown over the years, leading him to carve iconic sculptures, which have gained recognition from across the nation. His portfolio includes several impressive sculptures such as a 30-feet statue of Subhash Chandra Bose, which is displayed behind the Amar Jawan Jyoti near India Gate.

Other notable contributions to his portfolio include a 12 ft Adi Shankaracharya statue in Kedarnath, 21 ft Hanuman statue in Mysuru's Chunchanakatte, 15 ft B R Ambedkar statue in Mysuru, a white marble stone statue of Swami Ramakrishna Paramahamsa in Mysuru, a 6ft monolithic statue of Nandi, a 6 ft Banashankari Devi statue and a 14.5 ft white marble stone statue of Mysore Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar.

Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony

The Ram Temple's consecration ceremony will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders from the country. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is a trust set that has been given the responsibility of the construction and management of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony, news agency ANI reported.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Noting that there is excitement in the country over the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi urged people to share their creations, such as 'bhajans' relating to it on social media with the hashtag' Shri Ram Bhajan'. He said this compilation would turn into a flow of emotions and devotion in which everyone would be imbued with the ethos of Lord Ram.

PM Modi also urged people to light special diyas in their homes on January 22 to celebrate the day of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram temple as 'Deepawali'. He also requested them to avoid visiting Ayodhya on the day of the ceremony, to avoid any hassle.

