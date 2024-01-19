Ram Mandir Inauguration Holiday: Several states declare holiday, check list

Many public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks across the country will observe a half-day off on January 22 due to the consecration of the Ram temple.

The government took this option, allowing employees to participate in the celebration of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Several states declared a holiday on January 22, while the central government declared a half-day for all the central government offices.

The central government announced that there is a half-day closing till 2:30 pm on January 22, 2024. On the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, the central government announced this decision to keep central offices, institutions, and industrial establishments closed till 2:30 pm.

Is January 22 a bank holiday? As per the PIB order, the government decided to allow employees to participate in the celebration of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya which will be celebrated on January 22, 2024. Hence the government decided to keep Central Government offices, institutions, and industrial establishments shut till 2:30 on January 22, 2024.

It means Public Sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks to remain shut till half-day on January 22 due to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

There is no information available for private sector banks, and as per RBI's holiday list, it is a working day.

Which states have declared a holiday on January 22? Several states have declared a holiday on January 22, due to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath announced a holiday on January 22. The administration has asked all the citizens of the state to celebrate the day with Diwali-like passion in the state. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar also issued a statement announcing a holiday in the state due to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya. Chhattisgarh The government of Chhattisgarh also declared off all the state government's schools and colleges to generate excitement among local people.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has announced a half-day working on Ram Temple consecration day.

Madhya Pradesh

Recently, the elected CM of Madhya Pradesh also announced a public holiday on January 22, 2024.

Assam

Assam declared a half-day off until 2:30 pm on January 22, 2024, in all the state government offices and institutions.

Goa

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawan issued an order closing all the government offices and schools on January 22, 2024.

Tripura

Tripura government also declared a half-day on January 22, 2024, due to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.