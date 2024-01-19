Home / India News / Ops to remain suspended for over 2 hrs daily at Delhi airport till Jan 26

Ops to remain suspended for over 2 hrs daily at Delhi airport till Jan 26

There will be no flight arrivals or departures at the Delhi airport from 10.20 am to 12.45 pm every day till January 26 in connection with the Republic Day preparations and celebrations

Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

There will be no flight arrivals or departures at the Delhi airport from 10.20 am to 12.45 pm every day till January 26 in connection with the Republic Day preparations and celebrations, according to an official.

The NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been revised to introduce the new restrictions.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Earlier, the curbs were in place only for non-scheduled flights with certain exceptions.

From January 19 to 26, no flights would be arriving or departing from the Delhi airport between 10.20 am to 12.45 pm, the official said on Friday.

Generally, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) is a notice with information that is essential to personnel involved in flight operations.

Airspace curbs in the national capital will be in place from Friday (January 19) till Monday (January 29) in connection with the Republic Day preparations and celebrations.

Landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines, and chartered flights will not be permitted from 10 am to 1.15 pm during the January 19-25 period. These restrictions will be in force from 6 am to 9 pm during the period from January 26 to 29, as per the NOTAM issued earlier this week.

There will be no impact of NOTAM on IAF, BSF, Army aviation helicopter operations as well as state-owned aircraft/helicopters that are flying with the Governor/Chief Minister of a state.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,300 flights daily.

Also Read

Why Republic Day parade is celebrated on the Kartavya path every year?

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

GMR receives Rs 3,215-crore term loan for Vizag International Airport

GMR arranges Rs 4,000-cr loan to construct Vizag international airport

Here is the list of Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

Xi's China also banned private tutoring in 2021. Here's what happened next

Chandrayaan-3 lander serving as location marker near lunar south pole

ED raids Chennai infrastructure firm, promoters in money laundering case

Following Bihar, Andhra Pradesh govt begins comprehensive caste census

Resolve Maratha quota issue: Jarange urges Fadnavis a day before protest

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Republic DayDelhi airportIndira Gandhi International AirportDelhi winterDense fogGMRGMR Infrastructure

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story