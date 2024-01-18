Ayodhya Mandir LIVE: Ram Lalla idol reaches temple ahead of consecration
Ayodhya Ram Mandir News Live Updates: Catch all the latest updates on the run-up to the the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony
BS Web Team New Delhi
The idol of Ram Lalla was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple on Wednesday night and and was lifted using a crane to place it in the sanctum sanctorum ahead of 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony.
The idol of Ram Lalla, weighing around 150-200 kg, was brought to the temple along with a procession in the evening. The idols have been designed by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The event marked the second day of the weeklong rituals before the
consecration ceremony begins on January 22.
On the day of the consecration cermony, minimum essential rituals needed for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla will be performed. There are 121 'acharyas' who are performing the rituals. The consecration ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1:00 pm. The rituals will continue till January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony.
On the day of the consecration cermony, minimum essential rituals needed for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla will be performed. There are 121 'acharyas' who are performing the rituals. The consecration ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1:00 pm.
The rituals will lead up to a grand religious ceremony on January 22 presided over by attended by thousands of VVIPs. The construction of the Ram temple began after the Supreme Court had settled the decades-long dispute on the site in November 2019.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has decided to skip the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla and will reportedly visit the Ram temple later. Pawar expressed gratitude for the invitation in a letter to the temple trust and said that the joy of the grand event would reach him through the devotees who would be reaching there in large numbers.
"I am grateful for the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony being held in Ayodhya on 22 January 2024," Pawar said in the letter.
10:03 AM
Prakash Ambedkar declines invite for Ram temple event, says event has been hijacked by BJP, RSS
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday declined an invite from the Ram temple trust for the consecration ceremony of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.
9:59 AM
Ayodhya Ram Mandir update: UP university students construct replica of Ram temple with diyas
Students of Fine Arts Department of Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University (CSJMU) in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur are creating a replica of the original Ram Temple at Ayodhya by using earthen lamps.
The replica temple will be illuminated with 51,000 lamps and will be 101-feet-wide and 175-feet-long.
9:41 AM
Ayodhya Mandir update: Ram Lalla idol reaches temple ahead of consecration
The idol of Lord Ram was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple on Wednesday night and and was lifted using a crane to place it in the sanctum sanctorum.
