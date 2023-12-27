Home / India News / Ram temple: Ayodhya gets sun-themed pillars ahead of consecration ceremony

Ram temple: Ayodhya gets sun-themed pillars ahead of consecration ceremony

Each of the 30-foot-high pillars has an ornamental orb which when lit at night resembles the Sun

A worker cleans the stone keep for the construction of Lord Ram temple, at Karsewakpuram workshop in Ayodhya on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple on 5th August.
PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

As Ayodhya gears up for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple next month, a set of imposing sun-themed pillars -- 'Surya Stambhs' -- are being installed along a prominent road of the temple town.
 
Each of the 30-foot-high pillars has an ornamental orb which when lit at night resembles the Sun.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to a senior official at the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department's Ayodhya Division, 40 such pillars will be installed on the road -- Dharam Path -- that connects the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk near Naya Ghat with the Ayodhya Bypass.
 
"Work is underway to install these 'Surya Stambhs' ahead of the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in the newly built Ram temple. Twenty of these will be located near the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk with 10 pillars on each side of the road," PWD Assistant Engineer A P Singh told PTI here.
 
When PTI visited the road on Monday night, 10 pillars were already installed, while ornamental orbs on the 10 columns on the other side of the road were being mounted.
 
"The other 20 pillars are located on the same road beyond the Satrangi Pul near the Saket petrol pump. Work is underway on that side as well and the aim is to complete the work by December 29," Singh said.
 
Each pillar, made of reinforced cement concrete, has a decorative cladding made of a special fibre. It carries the chant 'Jai Shri Ram', a mace of Lord Hanuman and other ornamental motifs, the official said.
"Ayodhya is the city of Lord Ram ji and Lord Hanuman," he added.
 
The PWD official said the project was conceived in October and the installations began earlier this month.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to arrive at the temple town on December 30. During his visit, Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and a new airport, and address a rally, officials earlier said.
 
He will also hold a roadshow from the airport to the city, they said "When the prime minister reaches Ayodhya by road after inaugurating the airport he will enter through this road and these 'Surya Stambhs' will welcome him to the temple town," Singh added.
 
He said the contract for installing the sun-themed pillars was given to a private company that subcontracted a Mumbai-based firm for the work.
Suncity Innovations, a manufacturer and supplier of street light poles and decorative poles, executed the casting work for the sun-themed pillars at its plant in Nashik.
 
All 20 'Surya Stambhs' near the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk were installed by Tuesday, Sachin Nikumbh, a manager in the production team of the firm, told PTI.
 
He said the burnish on the black-painted fibre surface is of copper powder while the orb is made of special glass fibre that gives it the glow.
 
Nikumbh said whenever workers get tired or have to lift a heavy load, they chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.
Sonu Sharma, a worker, said, "We feel great working on this project as it is for Prabhu Shri Ram's temple. We are making a contribution towards it." Special ornament lamp posts, bearing Hindu religion-themed motifs, have been erected on the road divider on this stretch.
 
"The entire city is being decorated for the big day. Ayodhya will shine on January 22," Nikumbh said.
Prime Minister Modi will take part in the "pran pratishtha", or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol, on January 22.

Also Read

Ram Mandir Trust invites PM Modi for idol consecration in January

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

3000 apply for priest posts at Ram temple, 20 positions to be filled

CPM not to attend Ram Temple consecration ceremony, says party leader Karat

Security tightened in Ayodhya ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir

Odisha 2023: Triple train accident, Pandian's meteoric rise hog limelight

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 jolts Assam's Tezpur, no casualties reported

Sabarimala witnesses unprecedented rush of devotees ahead of Mandala pooja

Rahul Gandhi visits 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar, meets wrestlers

Ammonia gas leaks from Chennai fertiliser unit, leaves several hospitalised

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ayodhya caseRam templeRam Temple disputeAyodhya

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story