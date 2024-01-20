Home / India News / Ram temple consecration: TISS warns students against holding protests

Ram temple consecration: TISS warns students against holding protests

Meanwhile, IITB will inaugurate a new 'gaushala on' January 22 and have a recitation of 'Geet Ramayan', penned by noted Marathi poet G D Madgulkar, on the campus

This, however, has drawn criticism from Ambedkar Phule Periyar Study Circle, a left-leaning students' organisation at IITB | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has cautioned its students against holding any protest on its campus here against the idol consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and warned them of action by law-enforcement agencies.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, on the other hand, will hold programmes, such as the inauguration of a 'gaushala' (cow shelter) and recitation of a poem based on the epic Ramayan, to mark the occasion.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A notice issued by TISS on January 18 said it was brought to the notice of the administration that a few students were planning to organise protests in the old or new campus of the institute against the Ram Janmabhoomi 'pran pratisthan' on January 22.

"We strictly warn students not to participate in any such activities or demonstrations, failing which the law-enforcing agency will take necessary action against students found indulging in such activities," the notice said.

Meanwhile, IITB will inaugurate a new 'gaushala on' January 22 and have a recitation of 'Geet Ramayan', penned by noted Marathi poet G D Madgulkar, on the campus.

This, however, has drawn criticism from Ambedkar Phule Periyar Study Circle, a left-leaning students' organisation at IITB.

"A line of events being carried out by the @iitbbombay administration shows it has started crawling in front of Hindutva political forces, giving up the principle of secularism in the Indian Constitution," the APPSC IIT-B tweeted.

Also Read

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Indians in US organise Tesla Light Show ahead of Ram Mandir consecration

Ram temple in Ayodhya decked up with flowers, special lights for mega event

Ram Temple consecration to be star-studded event as many A-listers invited

Ram Temple event: Refrain from publishing false content, govt directs media

Jaishankar calls on SL Prez Wickremesinghe, discusses bilateral initiatives

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ram templeAyodhyaProtestIIT Bombay

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story