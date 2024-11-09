Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Ram temple delayed by 3 months due to worker shortage, stone replacement

Ram temple delayed by 3 months due to worker shortage, stone replacement

The complete construction is now expected by September 2025 instead of June 2025

ram mandir, ayodhya
The Ram temple in Ayodhya, initially scheduled for completion by June 2025, will now likely be finished by September 2025.
Press Trust of India Ayodhya
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 2:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Ram temple in Ayodhya, initially scheduled for completion by June 2025, will now likely be finished by September 2025, said Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the construction committee.

Mishra cited a shortage of around 200 workers and the need to replace certain stones on the temple's first floor as primary reasons for the delay.

"Currently, we are facing a labour shortage, causing delays in construction," he said on Friday.

"The complete construction is now expected by September 2025 instead of June 2025," added Mishra, chairman of the Temple Construction Committee.

He said while 8.5 lakh cubic feet of red 'Bansi Paharpur' stones have been readied for the temple boundary and delivered to Ayodhya but construction has slowed due to the reduced workforce.

In addition to the worker shortage, Mishra noted that some stones on the first floor appeared "weak and thin" and will be replaced with 'Makrana' stones to ensure durability.

More From This Section

LIVE: Three coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derail near Howrah; no casualties

After Siddique's murder, Pune leader also targeted by Bishnoi Gang: Police

Villages with population of 50 and above to get roads by 2030: CM Dhami

Religious Whatsapp group: IAS officer's phone reset, says Kerala police

JPC meeting on Waqf Bill chaired by Jagatambika Pal begins in Guwahati

A recent two-day meeting of the temple construction committee also reviewed the status of other structures associated with the temple, including the auditorium, boundary, and circumambulation path, all of which remain under construction.

Mishra said that statues for the temple, including those for Lord Ram's court and six surrounding temples, are in production in Jaipur and are expected to arrive in Ayodhya by December.

"The sculptor has assured us that all statues will be completed by year-end," he stated, adding that final decisions regarding their placement within the temple complex will follow. Two statues of Ram Lalla, already accepted by the temple trust, are also set to be installed in prominent locations.

Discussions continue on improving visitor flow, specifically addressing a smoother exit route for devotees after visiting the Janmabhoomi path.

Mishra acknowledged the crowding issues and emphasised that these considerations are part of the planning process to enhance accessibility for visitors.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

First Diwali after Ayodhya temple Pran Pratishtha is special: CM Adityanath

Record 2.5 million diyas set the tone for Ram temple's first Diwali

Ayodhya's first Deepotsav at Ram Temple set to break Guinness World Record

Ayodhya plans to set world record by lighting 28 lakh diyas on Deepotsav

Prayed to God for a solution to Ayodhya dispute, says CJI Chandrachud

Topics :AyodhyaRam templeUttar PradeshUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story