Villages with population of 50 and above to get roads by 2030: CM Dhami

On the occasion of 25th Foundation Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday made several important announcements related to infrastructural development in the state. He said that all villages with a population of 50 and above will be connected by road by 2030.

A special process will be created to determine the responsibility of contractors and engineers to improve the quality of roads, said CM Dhami, adding that a comprehensive policy will be made by taking all the departments together to achieve effective prevention of road accidents in Uttarakhand.

Owing to roads and flyovers affected due to the disaster in Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister also announced that valley bridges would be installed to smoothen the traffic in the state.

CM Dhami also announced that the state government will adopt a women's policy and notify the same to ensure the overall development of women in Uttarakhand. The government will also provide the Chief Minister Mother Child Incentive Assistance Fund to women for care purposes.

The Uttarakhand government will work on a policy related to the progress of youth in the state for their development, the Chief Minister said, adding that the players from the state who will win medals in the national games will be given an additional sum by the government along with the fixed prize money.

Starting this year, the Uttarakhand government will organise National Uttarakhandi Migrant Day every year in November for residents living in different states across the country. Moreover, International Uttarakhand Migrant Day will also be organised every year in January for those living abroad.

Earlier, the Chief Minister attended the 25th Uttarakhand Foundation Day celebrations at Parade Ground in Dehradun. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan, Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), State Secretary Radha Raturi and other dignitaries also graced the occasion.

More From This Section

During the occasion, the Chief Minister conferred the Uttarakhand Ratna Awards upon five individuals including CDS Anil Chauhan, folk singer Pritam Bharatwan, Mahesh Kudiyal, Mata Mangala for social service, Hemant Pandey for film and art.

"I congratulate all the residents of Uttarakhand on the occasion of 25th State Foundation Day. I bow down before all those who have sacrificed their lives for the country. PM Narendra Modi said that the third decade of the 21st century will be Uttarakhand's decade, and we all will strive to live up to his words," CM Dhami said while speaking to ANI.