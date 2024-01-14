Ram Temple event: UP CM Aditayanath flags off 100 e-buses for tourists

As the country gears up to witness the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday flagged off 100 electric buses for tourists in the city.

The operation of electric buses will be initiated on the Dharma Path and Ram Path. 100 electric buses will commence operations from January 15 onward in the city.

Ayodhya regional transport officer, Ritu Singh said "We are trying our best to provide clean transportation facilities. With the initiative of the honourable Chief Minister, the city is going to get electric buses. Ayodhya City Bus Transportation Ltd has been formed for the same."

"We will provide the electric bus service to all our VVIP guests invited on January 22. We are also trying our best to promote CNG autos, tempos, taxis, etc. in the city," the RTO said.

Ritu Singh highlighted the importance of drivers in providing a memorable journey in Ayodhya and emphasised the initiatives taken to well-train all the drivers in the city.

"Under the initiative of 'Mera Chalak, Mera Mann', we are sanitising the drivers. When people from outside come to Ayodhya, they get introduced to the drivers first. We want them to carry a good image of our city. We are grooming drivers for the same," she said.

"Transport associations have been guided to not demand beyond divided fares. Commercial vehicle drivers must be properly uniformed" the RTO added further.

Ritu Singh elaborated on state initiatives to promote CNG vehicles in the city.

"E-autos have also been introduced, registration for which is under process. Very soon, Ayodhya will get e-auto service."

Manoj Kumar Yadav, an electric bus driver said "I feel very happy that I could come to Ayodhya from Lucknow. Everybody travelling in an e-bus is full of joy."

"Electric buses don't emit pollution and these buses are fully air conditioned. The city of Ayodhya is decorated well for the upcoming event", said Sharjah Alam, another e-bus driver.

Ayodhya will be seamlessly connected through transportation facilities. On the Chaudah Kosi and Panchkosi Parikrama routes, new areas have been marked at Udaya Chowk. Parking lots will be developed there, covering 70 acres (10 acres, 35 acres, and 25 acres).

Ram Path and Dharma Path are two of the four main paths in Ayodhya. The other two paths are Bhakti Path and Janmabhoomi Path.

The four paths are based on the concepts of the four Vedas and four eras. The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to run electric buses on Ram Path and Dharma Path to provide facilities for tourists and pilgrims.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be held over seven days starting on January 16. On January 16, the host appointed by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, will conduct the atonement ceremony. The 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, and offering to cows will be held on the banks of the Saryu River.